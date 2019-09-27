|
|
VIGLIOTTI, Anthony Anthony was born on September 8, 1931, died September 25, 2019 in Pompano Beach, FL, after suffering with pneumonia. He has resided in Pompano Beach for several years with his long time significant other, Joyce Aldrich, who recently passed away August 25, 2019. Anthony and Joyce moved from Winthrop, MA many years ago after managing a business in Lawrence, MA. Born and raised in Somerville, MA to Josephina Vigliotti and Antonio Vigliotti and brother to Joseph, Angelina (Spinazola), James, and Josephine (Smith). He is survived by nieces and nephews, Joanne (Spinazola) Maggiacomo, Stephen Spinazola, Richard Spinazola, Deborah (Smith) Lavassuer, Sharon (Smith) Bock, Linda Smith, David Smith, Elizabeth Vigiliotti, and numerous grandnieces and nephews. Anthony was a graduate of Somerville High School and was a successful business entrepreneur. He was also a talented singer and played the bass fiddle. Anthony and Joyce Aldrich were responsible for shaping many young lives over the years and maintained close ties with these individuals. He was loved by all who knew him and will be sorely missed by his relatives and friends left behind. Visiting Hours: 10 AM to 11 Am on Monday, September 30, 2019, at The Serenity Funeral Home at 1450 S. State Road 7, North Lauderdale, FL 33068.
View the online memorial for Anthony VIGLIOTTI
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 28, 2019