|
|
D'AMARIO, Anthony Vincent Of Dedham, MA, formerly of Westwood, MA, died November 5th, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Barbara (Hicks) D'Amario. Loving father of Peter D'Amario and his wife Maria of London, England, Elizabeth Price and her husband Edmund of Wayland, MA and Alexandra D'Amario of Kentfield, CA. Devoted grandfather of Caroline, James and Alexander D'Amario, Henry Price, Antonina Price and the late Adam Price, and Luca, Isabella and William D'Amario. Brother of Edmund D'Amario of Topsfield, MA and Myrna Enwright of Newport, RI. Also survived by loving nieces and nephews.
Anthony was born in Providence, RI in 1924 and attended St. Teresa School, Providence Classical High School and, following his service as a Military Policeman in the Second World War, received an AB in English from Brown University. He met his future wife in Boston, where he worked for the greater part of his career, and was a longtime resident of Westwood, MA, where he was a parishioner of St. Margaret Mary Church. He lived in his house on High Rock Street for nearly 60 years, and was often seen tending the garden and mowing the lawn in the summer and, until relatively recently, shoveling out his driveway in the winter.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Holden, Dunn and Lawler Funeral Home, 55 High Rock Street, WESTWOOD on Friday, November 8th from 4-7pm.
Funeral Procession from the Funeral Home on Saturday morning, November 9th at 9am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Margaret Mary Church, 845 High Street, Westwood at 10am. Interment will be private at St. Columba Cemetery, Middletown, RI.
Donations may be made in Anthony's memory to The Home for Little Wanderers, 10 Guest Street, Boston, MA 02135. Holden-Dunn-Lawler
www.hdlfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 7, 2019