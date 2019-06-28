|
|
VIVILECCHIA, Anthony "Tony" Proud Lifelong Resident of Everett Of Everett, on June 27th, age 95. Beloved husband of the late Ruth (Abbott). Brother of Richard V. and his wife Linda of NJ, the late Filomena, Starkie, Rose Cocca and Dante. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Funeral from the Salvatore Rocco and Sons Funeral Home, 331 Main St., EVERETT, Tuesday, July 2 at 9 am. Funeral Mass in the St. Anthony Church, Everett at 10 am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting Hours will be Monday from 4-8 pm with complementary valet parking. Interment will be in the Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers, donations in Anthony's memory may be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Anthony was a career mail carrier for the US postal service, known as the family historian and an extremely passionate EHS football fan. RoccoCarrHendersonFH/DN Customer Logo 1-877-71-ROCCO
www.roccofuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe from June 29 to June 30, 2019