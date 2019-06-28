Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Salvatore Rocco & Sons Funeral Homes Inc
331 Main Street
Everett, MA 02149
(617) 387-4180
Resources
More Obituaries for ANTHONY VIVILECCHIA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANTHONY VIVILECCHIA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANTHONY VIVILECCHIA Obituary
VIVILECCHIA, Anthony "Tony" Proud Lifelong Resident of Everett Of Everett, on June 27th, age 95. Beloved husband of the late Ruth (Abbott). Brother of Richard V. and his wife Linda of NJ, the late Filomena, Starkie, Rose Cocca and Dante. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Funeral from the Salvatore Rocco and Sons Funeral Home, 331 Main St., EVERETT, Tuesday, July 2 at 9 am. Funeral Mass in the St. Anthony Church, Everett at 10 am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting Hours will be Monday from 4-8 pm with complementary valet parking. Interment will be in the Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers, donations in Anthony's memory may be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Anthony was a career mail carrier for the US postal service, known as the family historian and an extremely passionate EHS football fan. RoccoCarrHendersonFH/DN Customer Logo 1-877-71-ROCCO

www.roccofuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe from June 29 to June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Salvatore Rocco & Sons Funeral Homes Inc
Download Now