WILSON, Anthony "Tony" Of Norwood, departed this life on Friday, July 17, 2020, at age 68 years old. Despite significant health challenges during his lifetime, Tony faced each day with courage and determination, living life fiercely, with joy and grateful for family support. Beloved father of Antoinette (Sequeira) Coakley and her husband Ernest Coakley, Antonia Haines, Tyrese White and his wife Jomekka Freeman-White, and Tanisha Haines McGee. Son of the late Evelyn B. and James E. Wilson. Dear brother of Shirley A. Smith Downie and her husband Norbert S. Downie of Edison, NJ, John, Michael and Larry James, all of Boston, Linda Kee of Fairfield, CA and Alvin Gene Formey of Adairsville, GA. He is survived by 7 grandchildren, extended family and a host of friends. Funeral service Monday at 11 AM at the Davis Funeral Home, 89 Walnut Ave., ROXBURY. Visiting with the family at 10 AM. Interment Blue HIll Cemetery, Braintree. In person attendance is limited to immediate family. All others are invited to join remotely by visiting Tony's obituary page at www.DavisofBoston.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations please be made to Sober Dimensions, c/o Marcia Hall, 20 Pinewold Avenue, Tewksbury, MA 01876 for more information visit www.soberdimensions.com.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 26, 2020