AKELIAN, Antoine Of Watertown, passed away on April 21, 2020, in Cambridge, MA. Beloved husband of the late Marlene (Adjoyan) Akelian. Devoted father of Chris Akelian and his wife Alica of Amesbury and Jacques Akelian and his wife Kris of Lexington. Loving grandfather of Jacques, Jr., Grace and Nora Akelian. Dear brother of Angele Akelian, Matilde Nenedjian both of Lebanon, Therese Sivzattian of Jerusalam , and the late Sarkis Akelian. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. A machinist by trade, also known as Chief Antoine in the Armenian Scout community, he immigrated to the United States in the late 1990's where he also helped with his family's tailoring shop. Funeral Service will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Cross Armenian Catholic Church, 200 Lexington Street, Belmont, MA. For online guestbook in his memory, please visit giragosianfuneralhome.com Giragosian Funeral Home
617-924-0606
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020