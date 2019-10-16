Boston Globe Obituaries
Nardone Funeral Home
373 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-1113
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Nardone Funeral Home
373 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Our Lady's Help of Christians Parish
Newton, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady's Help of Christians Parish
Newton, MA
View Map
ANTOINE "TONY" KHACADOURIAN

ANTOINE "TONY" KHACADOURIAN Obituary
KHACADOURIAN, Antoine "Tony" Founder of Antoine's Pasty Shop in Newton Age 92 of Arlington, Oct. 16, 2019. Beloved husband to the late Juliette (Nelson) Khachadourian. Loving brother of Jean Rene Khachadourian, Irene Kane, George Khachadourian and John Khachadourian. Dear uncle to Frances, Gino & Scott Khachadourian. Also survived by many loving great- nieces and nephews. Family and friends will Celebrate Antoine's Life by gathering for Visiting Hours in the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., WATERTOWN, on Sunday from 3-5 PM and again on Monday at 9:30 AM, followed by a 10:30 AM Funeral Mass in Our Lady's Help of Christians Parish in Newton. Burial with Military Honors in Newton Cemetery. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 17, 2019
