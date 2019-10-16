|
|
KHACADOURIAN, Antoine "Tony" Founder of Antoine's Pasty Shop in Newton Age 92 of Arlington, Oct. 16, 2019. Beloved husband to the late Juliette (Nelson) Khachadourian. Loving brother of Jean Rene Khachadourian, Irene Kane, George Khachadourian and John Khachadourian. Dear uncle to Frances, Gino & Scott Khachadourian. Also survived by many loving great- nieces and nephews. Family and friends will Celebrate Antoine's Life by gathering for Visiting Hours in the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., WATERTOWN, on Sunday from 3-5 PM and again on Monday at 9:30 AM, followed by a 10:30 AM Funeral Mass in Our Lady's Help of Christians Parish in Newton. Burial with Military Honors in Newton Cemetery. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 17, 2019