O'BAOILL, Antoine "Tony" Age 69, of Watertown, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 9, 2020. Born in Dublin, Ireland, he was the son of Margaret (O'Reilly) and Anthony Boyle. Tony was raised and spent most of his childhood in Finglas, Dublin, Ireland. Tony was a renaissance man. He was an avid hiker, outdoorsman, car enthusiast, voracious reader, and an excellent chef. His travels took him all over the world, often returning to Ireland to visit family and friends. He spent most of his professional life in the automotive industry. Tony was a loving father to Pearse O'Baoill and his wife Megan of Hopkinton, and a devoted grandfather to his grandchildren, Rory and Luke O'Baoill. He is also survived by his brothers, Eddy, Steven, Bernard and Marcus, and his sisters, Jane and Mairead, as well as many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and friends who will miss him dearly. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Due to COVID-19, Service arrangements are private and are under the care of the Chesmore Funeral Home of HOPKINTON, www.ChesmoreFuneralHome.com
In lieu of flowers, donations in Tony's name may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation. Please visit themmrf.org/get-involved/ways-to-donate
