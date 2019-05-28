|
BANGART, SISTER ANTOINETTE FMSA Sister Antoinette Bangart, FMSA, in her 79th year as a beloved member of the Franciscan Missionary Sisters of Africa, died Sunday, May 27, 2019. Dear daughter of the late Anton and Mercedes (Kloos) Bangart. Devoted sister of Monica Wolf & her husband Norman of WI, Marilyn Brumbaugh & her husband Roy of SD, Darlene Harmon & her husband Dan of MO, Jane Pankratz & her husband Dennis, Jim Bangart & his wife Jenny, Donald Bangart, Charlie Bangart & his wife Judy, all of WI, and the late JoAnne Aschebrock, Patricia Bangart, Terry, and Tom Bangart. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting in the Lehman, Reen, & McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave., (nr. Brighton Courthouse), BRIGHTON, Friday, May 31st, from 4:00-8:00pm. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, June 1st, in the Carmelite Discalced Monastery, 166 Foster St., Brighton, at 10:00am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment Private. Funeral Home Handicapped Accessible. For directions and guestbook please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000
Published in The Boston Globe on May 29, 2019