Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home
74 Elm St
Quincy, MA 02169
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Pine Hill Cemetery
815 Willard St.
West Quincy, MA
ANTOINETTE (ANNETTI) BRANGIFORTE

ANTOINETTE (ANNETTI) BRANGIFORTE Obituary
BRANGIFORTE, Antoinette (Annetti) Of Quincy, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at age 93. Born in Everett where she was raised and educated, she lived in Quincy since 1997 and worked as a processor at the Jordan Marsh Warehouse. The daughter of the late Carmine and Lucy Annetti, Antoinette was the beloved wife of the late Joseph Brangiforte, loving mother of the late Joseph M. Brangiforte; mother-in-law of Barbara L. Brangiforte of SC, dear sister of Carmine Annetti of CA, Florence Schiavo of Everett, Jean Abramo of Everett, Joan Cammarata of FL and the late Frances Quirk, and is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to a Graveside Service on Tuesday, July 23 at 10:00AM at Pine Hill Cemetery 815 Willard St., West Quincy. Donations in Antoinette's memory may be made to Kindred Hospice, 130 Rumford Ave. #211, Auburndale, MA 02466 dennissweeneyfuneralhome.com Family-owned since 1917 617-773-2728
Published in The Boston Globe on July 22, 2019
