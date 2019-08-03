Boston Globe Obituaries
ANTOINETTE "DOLLY" COPPOLA

ANTOINETTE "DOLLY" COPPOLA Obituary
COPPOLA, Antoinette "Dolly" Of Arlington, passed away on July 31st at the age of 96. Beloved daughter of the late Pasquale and Concetta Coppola (Anoreottola). Devoted sister of the late Rosina "Rose" Coppola, Carlo Coppola and Emanuella "Ella" McClellan. Dear aunt of Diane and Ted Dean of Raymond NH, William and Deborah McClellan of Franklin, Donna McClellan of Franklin, Patricia and Robert White of Townsend and Jean and Don Halford of Medford. Great-aunt of ten and great-great-aunt of six. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass on Wednesday, at 10:00 am in St. Eulalia Parish, Winchester. Burial to follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a . Arrangements under the care of DeVito Funeral Home of ARLINGTON. Visit devitofh.com to view an online guestbook.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 4, 2019
