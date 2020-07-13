Boston Globe Obituaries
FERRARO, Antoinette (Giuliano) Of Wakefield, July 4. She was the wife of the late Joseph S. Ferraro and is survived by her 2 children, Joseph S. Ferraro, Jr. and his wife Beth of Reading, and Maria Crotty, and her husband, Thomas, of Boxford, her 4 grandchildren, Gina Tranfaglia and her husband Thomas, III, Kevin Crotty, and Andrew and Matthew Ferraro. She was preceded in death by her brothers, James and Tony Giuliano, and her sister, Mary Mason. Due to Covid-19 a private funeral service was held at McDonald Funeral Home, WAKEFIELD. Interment was at Lakeside Cemetery in Wakefield. In lieu of flowers or gifts, memorial contributions may be made to the following: The Roxanne Giuliano Fund, The Scholarship Foundation of Wakefield, P.O. Box 321, Wakefield, MA 01880. http://tsfofwakefield.org. For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 14, 2020
