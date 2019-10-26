Boston Globe Obituaries
Barile Funeral Home
482 Main Street
Stoneham, MA 02180
(781) 438-2280
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Barile Funeral Home
482 Main Street
Stoneham, MA 02180
Funeral
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
9:00 AM
Barile Funeral Home
482 Main Street
Stoneham, MA 02180
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary's Church
158 Washington St.
Winchester, MA
ANTOINETTE (PICANO) GARGANO

ANTOINETTE (PICANO) GARGANO Obituary
GARGANO, Antoinette (Picano) Age 92, of Woburn, formerly of Stoneham, beloved wife of the late Saverio Gargano, Thursday, October 24, 2019. Devoted mother of Thomas Gargano and his wife Sandra, Vicki DeBarros and her husband Dennis, Alaine Gargano, and the late Michael Gargano. Cherished grandmother of Matthew DeBarros, his wife Christina and Peter DeBarros. Loving daughter of the late Luigi and Lucia (DelGreco) Picano. Dear sister of the late Frank Picano, and loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to gather and share memories with Antoinette's family at the funeral home Tuesday, October 29, 2019, from 4 to 7pm. Funeral from the Barile Family Funeral Home, Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass Celebrating Antoinette's Life at St. Mary's Church, 158 Washington St., Winchester at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Antoinette's memory to the Woburn Senior Center, 144 School St., Woburn, MA 01801. For information and to leave an online condolence: www.barilefuneral.com, 482 Main St. Stoneham, MA, 781.438.2280.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 27, 2019
