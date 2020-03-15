Boston Globe Obituaries
ANTOINETTE LAFRAZIA

ANTOINETTE LAFRAZIA Obituary
LaFRAZIA, Antoinette "Penny" Age 95, of Boston and Florida, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Cornerstone Hospice, Ocooe, FL with her loving family by her side. Beloved daughter of the late Pasquale and Filomena (Ficociello) Contrado. Loving wife of the late Frank LaFrazia. Cherished mother of Frank, Jr.and spouse Lorraine, Patricia Della Pelle and spouse Peter, and Annette Tamanini and spouse John. Adored grandmother of Terry LaFrazia and spouse Alex Dumont, Frank LaFrazia and spouse Liz Zieminski, Christine Baker, Angela Della Pelle and fiancé Keith Wilson, Andrea Chacko and spouse Reuben, and Stephanie Tamanini and fiancé Joaquin Fernandez; great-grandmother of Iris and Theadora LaFrazia, Sophia and Mia LaFrazia, and Amelia and Isaac Chacko. Dear sister of Pasquale Contrado and spouse Amy, Frank Contrado, and the late Fiore Contrado, Phyllis Maraschiello and Ralph Contrado. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Antoinette was a long time member of the St. Lucy Society. The family will receive visitors in the Waterman-Langone Funeral Home, 580 Commercial St., BOSTON on Tuesday, from 4pm to 8pm. Valet attendants at front door. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, at 10am, in St. Leonard Church, 320 Hanover St., Boston. Services will conclude with interment in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to . For online condolences and/or directions, please visit:

Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 16, 2020
