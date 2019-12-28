Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ANTOINETTE FAVALORA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANTOINETTE M. FAVALORA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANTOINETTE M. FAVALORA Obituary
FAVALORA, Antoinette M. Age 96, of Tewksbury, passed away on Dec. 24, 2019. WWII Navy Veteran, retired Tufts Medical School Dental Hygienist. Daughter of the late Vito and Augusta (Chiulla) Favalora. Mother of Michele Button and Rosemary O'Neil, both of Tewksbury. Grandmother of Melissa, Cara, Nichole and Eddie. Sister of Frank Favalora of Rockport and Leonard Favalora of CT. She also leaves 6 great-grandchildren and many extended family members. At Antoinette's request, there are no Calling Hours or Funeral Services. Arrangements entrusted to Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, TEWKSBURY. www.farmeranddee.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANTOINETTE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -