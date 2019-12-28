|
|
FAVALORA, Antoinette M. Age 96, of Tewksbury, passed away on Dec. 24, 2019. WWII Navy Veteran, retired Tufts Medical School Dental Hygienist. Daughter of the late Vito and Augusta (Chiulla) Favalora. Mother of Michele Button and Rosemary O'Neil, both of Tewksbury. Grandmother of Melissa, Cara, Nichole and Eddie. Sister of Frank Favalora of Rockport and Leonard Favalora of CT. She also leaves 6 great-grandchildren and many extended family members. At Antoinette's request, there are no Calling Hours or Funeral Services. Arrangements entrusted to Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, TEWKSBURY. www.farmeranddee.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 29, 2019