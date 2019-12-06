|
MAHONEY, Antoinette M. (Cardarelli) Of Medford, formerly of Malden, December 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph E. Mahoney. Devoted mother of Joseph E. Mahoney, Jr. and his wife Tracy of Stoneham, Charles H. Mahoney and his wife Stephanie of Tewksbury. Loving grandmother of Lindsey and her husband Paul Vogt, Allie, Casey, Rachel and Abby Mahoney. Cherished sister of Pauline McGurin and her husband Richard of Stoneham, John Cardarelli and his wife Corinne of Malden, the late Gerard Cardarelli and his surviving wife Teresa of Medford, the late Joseph Cardarelli and his surviving wife Nina of Revere, the late Donna Pitts and her surviving husband Henry of Malden, the late Tina Zampitella and her husband Richard. Further survived by several loving in-laws, and many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Dello Russo Family Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Tuesday, December 10th, at 9 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 441 Fellsway West, Medford, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held on Monday, from 4 to 8 p.m. Services will conclude with Burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. It has been requested that, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Antoinette's memory to the MA/NH, 2020 Marathon, c/o Allie Mahoney, 21 Cleveland Place, Unit 7, Boston, MA 02113. For complete obituary or to leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Medford - Woburn - Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019