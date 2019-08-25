|
WARNER, Antoinette M. (Ciampa) Of Saugus, age 87, August 23rd. Wife of the late George J. Warner. Beloved mother of George Warner & his wife Linda of FL, Marie Goldberg of Danvers, Kathleen Warner & Susan Warner-Morelli both of Saugus. Dear sister of Jean Castelluccio of Saugus & the late Rocky, James, Louis, Christy, Joseph & Michael Ciampa, Angie Nicolo, Rose Ceruolo, Louise Macri, Mildred Cresser, & Julie Bickford. Loving grandmother of 5 grandchildren & 6 great-grandchildren. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. An Hour of Visitation will be held in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS, on Wednesday, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Relatives & friends invited. A Funeral Mass will follow at Blessed Sacrament Church, 14 Summer St., Saugus at noon. Interment Riverside Cemetery, Saugus. Donations in her memory may be made to the . For directions & condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 26, 2019