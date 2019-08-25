Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
(781) 233-0300
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Blessed Sacrament Church
14 Summer St
Saugus, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ANTOINETTE WARNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANTOINETTE M. (CIAMPA) WARNER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANTOINETTE M. (CIAMPA) WARNER Obituary
WARNER, Antoinette M. (Ciampa) Of Saugus, age 87, August 23rd. Wife of the late George J. Warner. Beloved mother of George Warner & his wife Linda of FL, Marie Goldberg of Danvers, Kathleen Warner & Susan Warner-Morelli both of Saugus. Dear sister of Jean Castelluccio of Saugus & the late Rocky, James, Louis, Christy, Joseph & Michael Ciampa, Angie Nicolo, Rose Ceruolo, Louise Macri, Mildred Cresser, & Julie Bickford. Loving grandmother of 5 grandchildren & 6 great-grandchildren. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. An Hour of Visitation will be held in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS, on Wednesday, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Relatives & friends invited. A Funeral Mass will follow at Blessed Sacrament Church, 14 Summer St., Saugus at noon. Interment Riverside Cemetery, Saugus. Donations in her memory may be made to the . For directions & condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANTOINETTE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
Download Now