MACY, Antoinette "Toni" (Navarro) Of Malden and Portland, ME, passed into eternity on June 17, 2019, with her beloved children by her side. She was 68 years old. Toni was the daughter of Rocco R. Navarro & Mary M. Troiano of Portland, ME. She attended Portland schools & following high school, she attended Salem Hospital School of Radiology in Salem, MA & North Shore Community College in Beverly, MA. Toni ended up settling in Massachusetts where she met the love of her life, Al Macy who predeceased her by a month on May 13th & by her brother Pasquale in 1990 & her parents Rocco (Bucky) 1963, & Mary (Tuta) 1988. Toni was greatly loved by her siblings & friends & had a loving & generous heart supporting such things as s & the Home for Little Wanderers not withstanding all she did for her family which always came first. She enjoyed family times & took great pleasure in entertaining for family and friends. Most notable about her was her exuberant & larger than life personality & flashy style. She was a woman of deep faith - a faith which sustained her throughout her husband's lengthy illness as well as her own. Toni is survived by her incredible children, daughter Farrah, & son Al & his fiancée Nicole Rogers, her brother Frank Navarro & his wife Jessica, niece Amy & nephews Rocco & Joey, two sisters Mary Bellino & brother-in-law John, Lisa Dacar & brother-in-law Dan & nephew Alec as well as many close cousins & friends. Toni was especially close to cousins Joey Pio & Candy Pio Risbara. Funeral from the A. J. Spadafora Funeral Home, 865 Main St., MALDEN, on Monday, June 24th at 9:00am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Sacred Hearts Church, 297 Main St., Malden at 10:00am. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held at the funeral home on Sunday from 3-6pm. Interment will be in Forest Dale Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers, donations in Toni's memory may be made to , 75 Sylvan St., Suite B102, Danvers, MA 01923. For directions and guestbook www.spadaforafuneral.com Spadafora Funeral Home 781-324-8680