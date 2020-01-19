|
|
NESTO, Antoinette Marietta (Sirugo) Age 96, passed away January 18, 2020. She was born to Luigi and Maria (Raniolo) Sirugo in Bronx, NY in 1923. Antoinette is survived by her children, Richard Nesto, MD and wife Kathleen Bickimer of Weston, William Nesto and wife Frances DiSavino of Milton, Anne Marie Filosa and husband Michael of Medfield, and Dianne Williams and husband Christopher of Weston. Also survived by five grandchildren: Eric and Adam Nesto, Peter and Lee Anne Filosa and Chase Williams. Her grandson McCrae James Williams predeceased her. Visiting at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Thursday morning, 9 to 10 am, closing with a Funeral Service at 10. Burial will follow at Milton Cemetery. Donations may be made in her memory to the Nesto Gallery at Milton Academy, 170 Centre St., Milton, MA 02186, or to the McCrae James Williams Foundation, PO Box 291, Weston, MA 02439. For complete obituary and website, please see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home Milton (617) 696-4200
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 20, 2020