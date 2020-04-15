|
MELCHIONNO, Antoinette Age 97, of Revere, formerly of Chelsea, on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Angelo Melchionno. Devoted mother of Barbara Eydenberg of Revere. Cherished grandmother of Robert Eydenberg of Revere. Dear sister of the late Michael Colella, Carmella Ferrante, Adeline "Lily" Massa, Edith Colella, Amerigo Colella, Olga Colella, Jennie Gregory, Patsy Colella and Rita Keating. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Born and raised in Chelsea, Antoinette moved to Revere as a young woman and made her home there ever since. She was active in many senior citizens' organizations. In her free time, she loved spending time with family and friends. She will be sorely missed. In accordance with the CDC's current restrictions on gatherings due to Covid-19, all Services will be held privately. The family is planning a Celebration of Antoinette's Life for a later date, to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. For guestbook, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno
