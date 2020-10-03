1/1
ANTOINETTE SARAFINA "ANN" (ROSSI) SHORT
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ANTOINETTE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHORT, Antoinette "Ann" Sarafina (Rossi) Age 80, of Newburyport, former longtime Saugus resident, died Wednesday evening, October 1, 2020, at Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport. She was the beloved wife of fifty-three years to John J. "Jack" Short, who passed in 2010. Born in Boston on July 4, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Antonio Rossi and Mary (Fontana) Bertucci and was a graduate of Medford High School. For many years, Ann worked at Digital Equipment Corporation as a data analyst. She had a passion for working with children and spent many years working as a teacher's aide at the Ballard School in Saugus. Ann also served as a volunteer tutor helping children learn to read using the phonics teaching methodology. And she was known as "Miss Ann" while volunteering at a child-care center in Chelsea. As a devoted wife and loving mother, Ann enjoyed raising her family, tending to their needs, and teaching her children important life lessons. As she became a grandmother and great-grandmother, she felt truly blessed to be an important part of their lives, and always looked forward to spending as much time with them as she could. Her great love of life and deep love of family will continue to be cherished by her two sons, John J. Short and his wife Ann of Newburyport, and Jeffrey A. Short of Newburyport; her five grandchildren, Jennifer Westgate and her husband Derek, Jeffrey A. Short, Jr., Molly Bridges and her husband Ian, Gary Short and his wife Krissia, and Gregory Short; her great-grandchildren, Cayleigh Adams, Michell Segura, Daniela Short, and another on the way, Jack; as well as extended family and dear friends. She will always hold a very special place in their hearts. Visiting Hours will be Monday, October 5, 2020 from 5 to 7 P.M. at Elliott, Woodworth & Rogers Family Funeral Home, 35 Green Street, NEWBURYPORT. Funeral Services and Burial at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody, will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in memory of Antoinette Short to the Anna Jaques Community Health Foundation, 25 Highland Avenue, Newburyport, MA 01950.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Elliott, Woodworth & Rogers Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Elliott, Woodworth & Rogers Funeral Home
35 Green St
Newburyport, MA 01950
(978) 462-4323
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved