SHORT, Antoinette "Ann" Sarafina (Rossi) Age 80, of Newburyport, former longtime Saugus resident, died Wednesday evening, October 1, 2020, at Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport. She was the beloved wife of fifty-three years to John J. "Jack" Short, who passed in 2010. Born in Boston on July 4, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Antonio Rossi and Mary (Fontana) Bertucci and was a graduate of Medford High School. For many years, Ann worked at Digital Equipment Corporation as a data analyst. She had a passion for working with children and spent many years working as a teacher's aide at the Ballard School in Saugus. Ann also served as a volunteer tutor helping children learn to read using the phonics teaching methodology. And she was known as "Miss Ann" while volunteering at a child-care center in Chelsea. As a devoted wife and loving mother, Ann enjoyed raising her family, tending to their needs, and teaching her children important life lessons. As she became a grandmother and great-grandmother, she felt truly blessed to be an important part of their lives, and always looked forward to spending as much time with them as she could. Her great love of life and deep love of family will continue to be cherished by her two sons, John J. Short and his wife Ann of Newburyport, and Jeffrey A. Short of Newburyport; her five grandchildren, Jennifer Westgate and her husband Derek, Jeffrey A. Short, Jr., Molly Bridges and her husband Ian, Gary Short and his wife Krissia, and Gregory Short; her great-grandchildren, Cayleigh Adams, Michell Segura, Daniela Short, and another on the way, Jack; as well as extended family and dear friends. She will always hold a very special place in their hearts. Visiting Hours will be Monday, October 5, 2020 from 5 to 7 P.M. at Elliott, Woodworth & Rogers Family Funeral Home, 35 Green Street, NEWBURYPORT. Funeral Services and Burial at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody, will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in memory of Antoinette Short to the Anna Jaques Community Health Foundation, 25 Highland Avenue, Newburyport, MA 01950.





