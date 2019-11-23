Boston Globe Obituaries
John C Bryant Funeral Home
56 Pemberton Road
Wayland, MA 01778
(508) 653-4220
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John C Bryant Funeral Home
56 Pemberton Road
Wayland, MA 01778
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Good Shepherd Parish at St. Zepherin Church
99 Main St. (Rt. 27)
Wayland, MA
View Map
DR. ANTON "TONY" MAVRETIC Obituary
MAVRETIC, Dr. Anton "Tony" Age 84, of Natick, passed away on November 21, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was the beloved husband for 55 years of Darinka (Sesek) Mavretic of Natick. Devoted father of Irene Carrick and her husband James of Natick; Natalie Willi and her husband John of Weston and the late Gregory Mavretic. Cherished grandfather of Ian and Emily Carrick and Marc and Eric Willi. Brother of Ivan Mavretic and his wife Ellen of Berlin, MA; Joze Mavretic and his wife Maria of Slovenia and Jozica Mavretic of Slovenia. Memorial Visitations will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at the John C. Bryant Funeral Home, 56 Pemberton Rd. (off Rt. 30), WAYLAND. Family and friends are invited to his Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 10:00 am at Good Shepherd Parish at St. Zepherin Church, 99 Main St. (Rt. 27), Wayland. In lieu of flowers, his family suggests memorial gifts be sent to the Genitourinary Oncology Dept., Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215. For condolences and a complete obituary, please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 24, 2019
