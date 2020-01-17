|
O'ROURKE, Antonetta M. "Tonie" (Reichstein) Of Billerica, formerly of Somerville, unexpectedly Jan. 16. Wife of the late Brian J. O'Rourke. Loving mother of Susan Hamm and her husband Jamie of Merrimack, NH, William O'Rourke and his wife Renee of Tewksbury and Joseph O'Rourke of Wilmington. Sister of Rinaldo Reichstein of Hudson, NH. Sister-in-law of Sr. Linda O'Rourke of Albany, NY and grandmother of Benjamin and Nathaniel Hamm. Funeral Monday from the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, 66 Concord Rd., BILLERICA at 9 a.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Andrew Church, Talbot Ave., N. Billerica at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Visiting Hours will be held Sunday from 1-4 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, www.parkinson.org Burial in Fox Hill Cemetery, Billerica. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 18, 2020