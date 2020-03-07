Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home
365 Watertown Street
Newton, MA 02458
(617) 527-2224
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
12:00 PM
Our Lady Help of Christians Church
573 Washington St.
Newton, MA
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
in the lower church
573 Washington St.
Newton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ANTONETTA SALVUCCI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANTONETTA M. "TONI" (PELLEGRINI) SALVUCCI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANTONETTA M. "TONI" (PELLEGRINI) SALVUCCI Obituary
SALVUCCI, Antonetta M. (Pellegrini) "Toni" Of Newton, Mar. 4, 2020, age 82. Daughter of the late Domenico & Donata (Tocci) Pellegrini. Beloved wife of the late Anthony Salvucci for over 59 years. Devoted mother of Anthony & his wife Paula of Burlington, Deborah & her husband Wayne of Chelmsford, Susan & her husband Adam of Chelmsford and Karen & her husband Kevin of Sudbury. Dear sister of the late Armando Pellegrini of Leominster, the late Josephine Curatola (Pellegrini) of Needham, Nazareno Pellegrini of Windham, NH, Alfred Pellegrini of Venice, FL and Donald Pellegrini of West Roxbury. Beloved grandmother of Anthony, Nicholas, Zachary, Jake, Taylor, Joseph, Kristina, Abigail, Halle and Eduard. Antonetta graduated from Boston Children's Hospital school of nursing and worked there until she and her husband decided to start a family. When their children grew up, she went back into nursing at Elizabeth Seton Residence in Wellesley, MA. She retired from there. Antonetta spent her retirement years with her family and split their time between their Newton home and their NH Lake House. Funeral Mass Friday, Mar. 20 at 12 noon, Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 573 Washington St., Newton. The family will be receiving guests in the lower church following the Mass. Burial will be private. There will be no Visiting Hours, therefore the family kindly asks for no flowers, and donations in her memory may be made to Elizabeth Seton Residence, 125 Oakland St., Wellesley, MA 02481. Please include her name when sending the donation. Arr. by Magni FH, NEWTON.

View the online memorial for Antonetta M. (Pellegrini) "Toni" SALVUCCI
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANTONETTA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -