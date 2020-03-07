|
|
SALVUCCI, Antonetta M. (Pellegrini) "Toni" Of Newton, Mar. 4, 2020, age 82. Daughter of the late Domenico & Donata (Tocci) Pellegrini. Beloved wife of the late Anthony Salvucci for over 59 years. Devoted mother of Anthony & his wife Paula of Burlington, Deborah & her husband Wayne of Chelmsford, Susan & her husband Adam of Chelmsford and Karen & her husband Kevin of Sudbury. Dear sister of the late Armando Pellegrini of Leominster, the late Josephine Curatola (Pellegrini) of Needham, Nazareno Pellegrini of Windham, NH, Alfred Pellegrini of Venice, FL and Donald Pellegrini of West Roxbury. Beloved grandmother of Anthony, Nicholas, Zachary, Jake, Taylor, Joseph, Kristina, Abigail, Halle and Eduard. Antonetta graduated from Boston Children's Hospital school of nursing and worked there until she and her husband decided to start a family. When their children grew up, she went back into nursing at Elizabeth Seton Residence in Wellesley, MA. She retired from there. Antonetta spent her retirement years with her family and split their time between their Newton home and their NH Lake House. Funeral Mass Friday, Mar. 20 at 12 noon, Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 573 Washington St., Newton. The family will be receiving guests in the lower church following the Mass. Burial will be private. There will be no Visiting Hours, therefore the family kindly asks for no flowers, and donations in her memory may be made to Elizabeth Seton Residence, 125 Oakland St., Wellesley, MA 02481. Please include her name when sending the donation. Arr. by Magni FH, NEWTON.
View the online memorial for Antonetta M. (Pellegrini) "Toni" SALVUCCI
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 15, 2020