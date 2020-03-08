Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
63 Chestnut Hill Avenue
Brighton, MA 02135
(617) 782-1000
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
63 Chestnut Hill Avenue
Brighton, MA 02135
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
9:30 AM
Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
63 Chestnut Hill Avenue
Brighton, MA 02135
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Columbkille Church
321 Market Street,
Brighton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ANTONETTA SALVUCCI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANTONETTA "NINA" (CEDRONE) SALVUCCI


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANTONETTA "NINA" (CEDRONE) SALVUCCI Obituary
SALVUCCI, Antonetta "Nina" (Cedrone) Of Brighton. Entered peacefully into eternal rest on March 7, 2020 at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late Antonio "Tony" Salvucci. Loving daughter of the late Bonifazio and Angelina (Cocuzzo) Cedrone. Devoted mother of John and wife Mary of East Falmouth, Maddalena and husband Robert Goodwin of Auburn, NH, Anthony and wife Magali of Waltham, and Carmine and husband Steve Brister of Austin, TX. Grandmother of 12, great-grandmother of 17 and aunt of many nieces and nephews. Beloved sister of Cesidio "Joe" Cedrone of Brighton and Osterville, Donato "Danny" Cedrone of Yarmouth, and the late Carmelo "Charlie," John "Archie" and Gerardo "Jerry" Cedrone. Nina loved her job for more than 30 years in food services at St. Sebastian's in Newton, then Needham, and was treasurer of T.O.P.S. Funeral from the Lehman Reen & McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (nr. Brighton Courthouse), BRIGHTON, Thursday, March 12th at 9:30 am. Funeral Mass in St. Columbkille Church, 321 Market Street, Brighton, at 10:30 am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours, Wednesday, March 11th from 4-8 pm. Interment Evergreen Cemetery, Brighton. Funeral Home handicapped accessible. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000
Published in The Boston Globe from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANTONETTA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -