SALVUCCI, Antonetta "Nina" (Cedrone) Of Brighton. Entered peacefully into eternal rest on March 7, 2020 at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late Antonio "Tony" Salvucci. Loving daughter of the late Bonifazio and Angelina (Cocuzzo) Cedrone. Devoted mother of John and wife Mary of East Falmouth, Maddalena and husband Robert Goodwin of Auburn, NH, Anthony and wife Magali of Waltham, and Carmine and husband Steve Brister of Austin, TX. Grandmother of 12, great-grandmother of 17 and aunt of many nieces and nephews. Beloved sister of Cesidio "Joe" Cedrone of Brighton and Osterville, Donato "Danny" Cedrone of Yarmouth, and the late Carmelo "Charlie," John "Archie" and Gerardo "Jerry" Cedrone. Nina loved her job for more than 30 years in food services at St. Sebastian's in Newton, then Needham, and was treasurer of T.O.P.S. Funeral from the Lehman Reen & McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (nr. Brighton Courthouse), BRIGHTON, Thursday, March 12th at 9:30 am. Funeral Mass in St. Columbkille Church, 321 Market Street, Brighton, at 10:30 am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours, Wednesday, March 11th from 4-8 pm. Interment Evergreen Cemetery, Brighton. Funeral Home handicapped accessible. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000
Published in The Boston Globe from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020