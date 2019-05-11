FRATINI, Antonetta V. Age 101, of Marblehead, MA, passed away peacefully after a brief illness at the House in Lincoln, MA on May 10th. She was the beloved wife of the late Dr. Elio Fratini, devoted mother of Marisa Fratini and Carlo Fratini, mother-in-law of Bonnie Bliss, grandmother of Nicholas Fratini and Shayna Fratini. She was born in Firenze, Italy and came to Lynn, Ma when she was 11 years old. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's degree in business and managed the family construction business for many years. She raised her family in Peabody and Marblehead, MA, where she lived many happy years before moving to an assisted living facility close to her daughter's home. There she continued to enjoy good health and a community. In October 2017 she was thrilled to have been celebrated as a centenarian by the city of Watertown, MA. A Graveside Memorial is planned for Wednesday, May 15th at 11am at Waterside Cemetery in Marblehead, MA. Eustis and Cornell of Marblehead 781-631-0076



