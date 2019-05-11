Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eustis & Cornell Funeral Home
142 Elm Street
Marblehead, MA 01945
(781) 631-0076
Resources
More Obituaries for ANTONETTA FRATINI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANTONETTA V. FRATINI

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ANTONETTA V. FRATINI Obituary
FRATINI, Antonetta V. Age 101, of Marblehead, MA, passed away peacefully after a brief illness at the House in Lincoln, MA on May 10th. She was the beloved wife of the late Dr. Elio Fratini, devoted mother of Marisa Fratini and Carlo Fratini, mother-in-law of Bonnie Bliss, grandmother of Nicholas Fratini and Shayna Fratini. She was born in Firenze, Italy and came to Lynn, Ma when she was 11 years old. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's degree in business and managed the family construction business for many years. She raised her family in Peabody and Marblehead, MA, where she lived many happy years before moving to an assisted living facility close to her daughter's home. There she continued to enjoy good health and a community. In October 2017 she was thrilled to have been celebrated as a centenarian by the city of Watertown, MA. A Graveside Memorial is planned for Wednesday, May 15th at 11am at Waterside Cemetery in Marblehead, MA. Eustis and Cornell of Marblehead 781-631-0076

View the online memorial for Antonetta V. FRATINI
Published in The Boston Globe on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now