1/1
ANTONETTE (ARGENIO) CAIAZZO
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ANTONETTE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CAIAZZO, Antonette (Argenio) Of Stoneham, beloved wife of the late Samuel Caiazzo, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Monday, November 30, 2020. Devoted mother of Peter Caiazzo and his wife Marie, Denise LaRiccia and her husband Joe, and Darlene Caiazzo Sousa and her husband Joe. Cherished grandmother of Joe Caiazzo and his wife Nicole, Christina Caiazzo and her fianc? Bryce Montoya, J.J. and Daniel LaRiccia and Talia and Adrian Sousa. Loving daughter of the late Joseph and Carmela (Gelormini) Argenio. Beloved sister of Nicholas Argenio and his wife Dottie, Tina Martel and the late Anne Gacicia. She is also the aunt to many loving nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass Celebrating Antonette's Eternal Life will be held at St. Joseph's Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield, on Thursday at 10am. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett. Family and friends are cordially invited to gather and share memories with Antonette's family at the Barile Family Funeral Home, 482 Main St., STONEHAM, on Wednesday from 4 to 8pm. Parking attendants and elevator available. Per MA regulations, face coverings must be worn while at the Funeral Home and not more than 40% capacity will be allowed in the Funeral Home at one time. Please consider making a donation in Antonette's memory to Beth Israel Lahey Health at Home, 600 Cummings Center, Suite 270X, Beverly, MA 01915. For information, directions and to leave an online condolence, www.barilefuneral.com and for further information, www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome Barile Family Funeral Home

Celebrating Life~Sharing Memories

781.438.2280

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Barile Family Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
3
Service
10:00 AM
Saint Joseph's Church
Send Flowers
DEC
3
Interment
Woodlawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Barile Funeral Home
482 Main Street
Stoneham, MA 02180
781.438.2280
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved