CAIAZZO, Antonette (Argenio) Of Stoneham, beloved wife of the late Samuel Caiazzo, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Monday, November 30, 2020. Devoted mother of Peter Caiazzo and his wife Marie, Denise LaRiccia and her husband Joe, and Darlene Caiazzo Sousa and her husband Joe. Cherished grandmother of Joe Caiazzo and his wife Nicole, Christina Caiazzo and her fianc? Bryce Montoya, J.J. and Daniel LaRiccia and Talia and Adrian Sousa. Loving daughter of the late Joseph and Carmela (Gelormini) Argenio. Beloved sister of Nicholas Argenio and his wife Dottie, Tina Martel and the late Anne Gacicia. She is also the aunt to many loving nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass Celebrating Antonette's Eternal Life will be held at St. Joseph's Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield, on Thursday at 10am. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett. Family and friends are cordially invited to gather and share memories with Antonette's family at the Barile Family Funeral Home, 482 Main St., STONEHAM, on Wednesday from 4 to 8pm. Parking attendants and elevator available. Per MA regulations, face coverings must be worn while at the Funeral Home and not more than 40% capacity will be allowed in the Funeral Home at one time. Please consider making a donation in Antonette's memory to Beth Israel Lahey Health at Home, 600 Cummings Center, Suite 270X, Beverly, MA 01915. For information, directions and to leave an online condolence, www.barilefuneral.com
