BUCCERI, Antonette M. (Bicchieri) Of Medford, formerly of Woburn, July 14. She was 90 years old. Beloved wife of the late John J. Bucceri. Devoted mother of James J. Bucceri and his wife Janet M. of Hudson, John R. Bucceri and his late wife Kim and Maria A. Bucceri, both of Naples, FL. Dear sister of Peter Bicchieri and his wife Phyllis of Medford, Rose Lecce and her late husband Lou of Watertown, Barbara Petrella and her late husband Sammy of Medford, the late Frank Bicchieri and his surviving wife Joan of Andover and Donald Bicchieri and his wife Diane of Medford. Antonette is also survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews. Visiting Hours with social distancing protocols will be held in the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, on Monday, July 20 from 9-11AM, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph Church, 118 High Street, Medford, at 11:30AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Services will conclude in the Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory can be made to the , 29 Crafts St., Newton, MA 02458. To leave a message of condolence, please visit: www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on July 19, 2020