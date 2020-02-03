|
MARTINI, Antonette (Corrao) Of Wakefield, Feb. 3. Wife of the late Robert E. Martini. Mother of Debra A. Roberto & husband Donald of Stoneham, Robin M. Nye & husband Gerald of Charlestown, Maria Perry & husband Thomas of Wakefield, and Robert E. Martini, Jr. & wife Janet of Billerica. Grandmother of Maria Sagarino & husband Paul, Anthony Roberto & wife Valerie, Nikki Roberto & husband Dylan Figelski, Paul Nye & wife Alyssa Rubin, Gina Casamento & husband John, and Robert, III, Tyler, Nicholas, Brett & Brianna Martini. Great-grandmother of Christina & Matthew Sagarino, Maxine Rubin Nye and Alyssa & Nick Glavin. Sister of Nancy Rita Corrao of Billerica. Predeceased by many siblings. Services are private. Arrangements in the care of McDonald Funeral Home, WAKEFIELD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place., Memphis, TN 38105 or to the . For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 5, 2020