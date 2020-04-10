|
|
NARDONE, Antonette "Toni" (Porcaro) Of Watertown, MA passed away peacefully on April 8, 2020. Born on February 25, 1932 to the late Aniello and Mary (Gaglione) Porcaro, Toni was predeceased by her husband Anthony and her beloved sisters, Louise Porcaro, Anna DeMarco, Sally Mosca, Pauline Piselli and Rose Brandolino. Toni will be best remembered for her million-dollar smile and her warm, unconditional love. Whether she was delivering Avon products to her loyal customers on her bicycle, singing with her sisters, at Walter's in Brookline, or with the choir at St. Luke's Church, making women feel confident and beautiful as manager of the Elizabeth Arden Cosmetics counter at Filene's in Belmont, or cooking outrageously delicious Italian food for her family, Toni's creativity, sharp wit and free spirit was unrelenting even on the darkest of days. Toni loved her children and grandchildren with her whole heart and soul. Always ready for a Sunday crowd at her Holly Street home, she would cook all week in preparation. Toni's fabulous home-cooked meals, her laughter, her beautiful song, the simple things - these are what her family will miss the most. Toni will be dearly missed by her children and grandchildren, Robert of Roslyn Heights, NY, his sons Ethan and Noah, and their mother Linda Sutkin, William and his wife Deborah of Cummoquid, MA, their children James, Chanel and her husband Jeffrey Wedner, Joseph and his wife Jenny of Swampscott, MA, their daughters Zoe, Sophia and her fiancé Jay Chinnaswamy, Patricia Sacco and her husband Albert of Tyngsborough, and their daughters Gianna and Mia. Toni leaves her cherished siblings, Gloria Mooney, Mary Duffy, Lucy Jannoni, Anthony Porcaro and his wife Gwen, Neil Porcaro and his wife Sharon, Ralph Porcaro, Joseph Porcaro and his partner Donna Ferro, and forty beautiful nieces and nephews. Due to the current state of emergency, a private Service is planned. Friends and family will honor and Celebrate Toni's Life at a future date. Arrangements under the direction of the Brown and Hickey Funeral Home. Friends are encouraged to leave condolences for the family at www.brownandhickey.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in Toni's memory may be made to the MA COVID-19 Relief Fund www.macovid19relieffund.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020