RUSSO, Antonette 'Ann' Age 88, of Watertown, Nov. 1, 2019. Cherished daughter of the late Giuseppe & Angelina (Merullo) Russo. Dear sister of the late Peter Russo & his late wife Ruth. Devoted cousin to Ida Toro. Loving aunt to her many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will Celebrate Ann's Life by gathering for Visiting Hours in the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., WATERTOWN, on Thursday from 4-7 PM and again on Friday at 8 AM, followed by a 9 AM Funeral Mass in St. Patrick's Church. Burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 3, 2019