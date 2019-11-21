Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Cota Funeral Home
335 Park Street
North Reading, MA 01864
(978) 664-4340
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Cota Funeral Home
335 Park Street
North Reading, MA 01864
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
9:30 AM
Cota Funeral Home
335 Park Street
North Reading, MA 01864
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Theresa's Church
63 Winter St. (Rte 62)
North Reading, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ANTONIA DIVECCHIA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANTONIA (ROSATONE) DIVECCHIA

ANTONIA (ROSATONE) DIVECCHIA Obituary
DiVECCHIA, Antonia (Rosatone) Of North Reading, Nov. 20th. Beloved wife of the late Giustino DiVecchia. Mother of John DiVecchia and his wife Patricia of North Reading, Gino and his wife Barbara of Wilmington and Linda Turrell of Plymouth. Grandmother of Kristen, Amanda, Matthew and Shawn. Sister of Eleana Pasquale of North Reading, Ettore Rosatone of Peabody and Fredinado Rosatone of Somerville. Antonia is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Cota Funeral Home, 335 Park St. (corner of Park St. and Rte. 28) NORTH READING, at Reading Line, on Monday, Nov. 25th, at 9:30am. Funeral Mass in St. Theresa's Church, 63 Winter St. (Rte 62), North Reading, at 10:30am. Relatives and friends may visit at the Funeral Home Sunday, from 2-5pm. Interment Riverside Cemetery, North Reading. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Antonia's name to the , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011. Cota Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service

North Reading

978-664-4340 / 781-944-1765
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 22, 2019
