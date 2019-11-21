|
DiVECCHIA, Antonia (Rosatone) Of North Reading, Nov. 20th. Beloved wife of the late Giustino DiVecchia. Mother of John DiVecchia and his wife Patricia of North Reading, Gino and his wife Barbara of Wilmington and Linda Turrell of Plymouth. Grandmother of Kristen, Amanda, Matthew and Shawn. Sister of Eleana Pasquale of North Reading, Ettore Rosatone of Peabody and Fredinado Rosatone of Somerville. Antonia is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Cota Funeral Home, 335 Park St. (corner of Park St. and Rte. 28) NORTH READING, at Reading Line, on Monday, Nov. 25th, at 9:30am. Funeral Mass in St. Theresa's Church, 63 Winter St. (Rte 62), North Reading, at 10:30am. Relatives and friends may visit at the Funeral Home Sunday, from 2-5pm. Interment Riverside Cemetery, North Reading. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Antonia's name to the , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011. Cota Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service
North Reading
978-664-4340 / 781-944-1765
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 22, 2019