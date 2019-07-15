Boston Globe Obituaries
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
ANTONIA (CARR) KEATING

ANTONIA (CARR) KEATING Obituary
KEATING, Antonia (Carr) Of South Boston, July 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William Keating. Devoted mother of William, Lauren, Joseph and Charles Keating. Loving daughter of Justine Veno-Carr of Braintree and the late Charles Carr. Sister of Charleen Rodgers, Charles and Peter Carr. Grandmother of Joseph Keating. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester St., SOUTH BOSTON, Wednesday, July 17th from 4-8 pm. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment Private.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 16, 2019
