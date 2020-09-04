ANSELMETTI, Antonia L. Of Westford, formerly Norwood, Antonia L. (Ferrandi) Anselmetti, age 94, beloved wife of the late Alleandro J. Anselmetti. Survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Luciano J. "Lou" and Gail A. Anselmetti; three grandchildren, Andrea O'Toole and her husband Patrick, Jennifer Anselmetti, Michael Anselmetti; three great-grandchildren, Ruby, Charlotte, and Jack; a sister and brother-in-law Franca and Enrico Simone; and a niece and nephew Christina Morabito, Alessandro Simone. Funeral Services were private. For condolences, please visit www.westfordhealy.com View the online memorial for Antonia L. ANSELMETTI