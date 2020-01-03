|
BELLANTI, Antonietta (LoGiudice) Of East Boston, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Felice Bellanti. Devoted mother of Maria Polcaro and the late Antonio of Winthrop, Joseph Bellanti and wife Pavlina of Beverly, and Dorothy Roan and husband Daniel, Sr. of Saugus. Dear sister of Eleonora Loi and the late Teresa and Gugliemo LoGiudice. Cherished grandmother of 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Also survived by her many fond nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor Antonietta's life by gathering in the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, 971 Saratoga Street, (Orient Heights) EAST BOSTON, on Tuesday, January 7th, from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M., and again Wednesday morning at 8:30, before leaving in Procession to Sacred Heart Parish, East Boston, for a Funeral Mass celebrating her life at 10:00 A.M. Services will conclude with Antonietta being laid to rest with her beloved husband, Felice, at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. May they rest in peace. For more info, www.ruggieromh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 6, 2020