MacNEILL, Antonietta D. (Catalano) "Delores" Of Arlington, October 4. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence W. MacNeill. Mother of Alan and wife Barbara of Watertown, Louise MacNeill and husband Joe McNamara of New Hampshire, Diana Perry and husband Dennis of Arlington, Linda Canham and husband Tim of Maine, Larry and wife Nancy of Bedford and Laurie Berg and husband Gary of Utah. Also survived by 19 grandchildren and 41 great-grandchildren. Funeral from The DeVito Funeral Home, 1145 Mass Avenue, ARLINGTON, Wednesday morning at 9:00am, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00am in St. Eulalia Parish, Winchester. Interment to follow, Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Visiting Hours on Tuesday, 3:00 to 7:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Delores's memory to: The , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02457, or to Cystic Fibrosis, 220 North Main St., Suite 104, Natick, MA 02457.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 6, 2019
