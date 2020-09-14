1/1
ANTONIETTA MANGANIELLO
MANGANIELLO, Antonietta Of Medford, formerly of Pietro di Fusco, Avellino, Italy, September 13. Devoted mother of Angela Manganiello, Germina Manganiello, and Edward Manganiello and his wife, Andrea, all of Medford. Antonietta loved baking cookies, which she sent to military personnel overseas, and to the Medford Police and Fire Departments, where she was known as the "Pizzelle Lady." She also loved her apple orchard, gardening, and her wonderful neighbors who became like family. Antonietta's family wishes to express their gratitude to the doctors and staff at Winchester Hospital for their excellent care in her last months. A Funeral Service with social distancing protocols will be conducted in the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD Friday, September 18th at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. Visiting hours Thursday, 4 - 6 PM. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes Medford-Woburn-Wilmington

Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 14 to Sep. 16, 2020.
