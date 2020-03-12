|
|
DiCARLO, Antonina "Nina" (Marabello) Of Somerville, passed away on March 11, 2020 at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late Saverio DiCarlo. Dear daughter of the late Anthony and Santa Marabello. Devoted mother of Dolores Szwarc and her husband Gary of Billerica, Anthony DiCarlo and his wife Leslie of Maine, Salvy DiCarlo and his wife Mary of Wakefield, and the late Sandro DiCarlo. Cherished grandmother of Suzanne, Lianne, Danielle, Anthony, Julie, Melissa, Joseph, Andrew, and Nina. Great-grandmother to eight great-grandchildren. Nina's most treasured moments were spending quality time with her family. Funeral procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, Tuesday morning at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Clement Church, Somerville at 10am. Relatives and Friends invited. Calling Hours Monday 4-8pm. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. For more information, please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 15, 2020