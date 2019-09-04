|
TRAIETTI, Antonina J. "Nina" Of Norwood, formerly of Newton and Needham, August 31, 2019, age 92. Beloved wife of the late Arnaldo I. Traietti. Loving mother of Andrew A. Traietti and his wife, Cathy, of Walpole and Mark A. Traietti. Cherished grandmother of Andrea Traietti and Matthew Traietti both of Walpole. Sister of the late Emilia Cirame and the late Stephen Rubino. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. All services are private at the request of Nina's family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements by James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, WALPOLE. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 8, 2019