ANTONINA "LENA" MAZZOLA
MAZZOLA, Antonina "Lena" Of Burlington, formerly of Woburn and Cambridge, Aug. 29. Beloved wife of the late Astillo "Austy" Mazzola. Loving mother of Geraldine Marion & her husband Armand of Burlington and the late Lucius "Lou" Mazzola. Sister of the late Captain Joseph, Antonio, John, Salvatore and George Arena. Nonna to SSG Amanda Marion stationed in San Antonio, TX; Rebecca Marion & husband Mohamed Fakir, Christopher Marion, all of Burlington, Tiffany Mazzola of Florida, and the late Karla Mazzola. Great-Nonna to Kristin Diaz, Michael Marion, Anthony and Damian Mazzola. A Visitation will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (exit 34 off Rt. 128/95, Woburn side), on Saturday, Sept. 5, from 10-11:30 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Margaret Church, 111 Winn St., Burlington, at noon. Services will conclude with a burial at Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Burlington. For directions, obituary, and online guestbook, video tribute and simulcast of the Funeral Mass see burlingtoncatholicma.org or www.sullivanfuneralhome.net


Published in Boston Globe from Aug. 30 to Sep. 1, 2020.
