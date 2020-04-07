|
TORTORELLA, Antonina "Nina" Lifelong resident of Malden, April 5, 2020. Daughter of the late Francesco & Nicoletta (Ianello) Tortorella. Loving sister of Evelyne Olszak & the late Josephine Morgan, Leonora Caiazzo, Salvatore, Charles, Anthony, Frank, Jr., John, & Robert Tortorella. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, & great-nephews. In accordance with the Department of Public Health and restrictions on gatherings due to COVID-19, private Services will be held. Contributions in Nina's memory may be made to the Shriners Hospital, 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114, , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or Chelsea Soldiers Home Entertainment Fund, 91 Crest Ave., Chelsea, MA 02150. To send a message of condolence, visit www.spadaforafuneral.com Spadafora Funeral Home 781-324-8680
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020