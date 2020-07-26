|
|
ABBENE, Attorney Antonio Jr. Actively Practiced Law Until the Age of 93 Lifelong Revere resident, passed peacefully on July 25th, in his 98th year, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of 72 years to Florence J. (Lepore) Abbene of Revere. Devoted father of Pamela M. Floridia & her husband Richard J. of Marlborough & Anthony "Skip" Abbene & his wife, Karen A. of Melrose. Cherished grandfather of Charles D. & Anthony J. Abbene, both of Melrose. Dear brother of the late William, Dante & Benjamin Abbene & Anna Pistorino. Son of the late Antonio Abbene, Sr. & Lena (Alba) Abbene. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces & grandnephews. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic, Funeral Services and Interment will be private. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Tony served on the Revere School Committee and was legal counsel to the School Board. He was also Assistant Solicitor for the City of Revere, former chairman of the in Revere, Member of Revere Kiwanis & the Justinian Society. Late US Army WWII Veteran. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005. The staff at Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals are honored to have assisted the family in the completion of funeral arrangements. To send online condolences or for more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 27, 2020