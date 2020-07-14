|
|
ALFIERI, Antonio Age 91, of Somerville passed peacefully on July 13, 2020. Born in Pratola Serra, Avellino, Italy, he was the son of the late Salvatore and Mariannina (Petruziello) Alfieri, and sibling of the late Angelo, Giovannina, and Father Carmine Alfieri. Antonio was the beloved husband of 62 years to Lola (Capone), devoted father of MaryAnn and her husband, Luigi, of Medford, and Robert Alfieri and his wife, Laura, of Reading. He was the loving grandfather of Maria, Cristina, Daniela, Christian, and Alex. Antonio is also survived by many loving sisters- and brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews.
Visiting Hours with social distancing protocols will be held on Friday, July 17, from 4 - 6 PM at the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Funeral Saturday at 10 AM from the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated in St. Ann Church, 399 Medford St., Somerville, at 11 AM. At the parish's request, all who plan to attend must register online at: www.stsmartinparish.org/register-event Services will conclude with Burial at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Antonio's name to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Funeral Homes
Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
(781) 396-9200
Published in The Boston Globe on July 15, 2020