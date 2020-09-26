BONAVENTURA, Antonio Of Wakefield, Sept 25. Beloved husband of Rina (Soprano) Bonaventura. Loving father of Giacinta "Gina" Bonaventura of Wakefield and Anthony Bonaventura and his wife Georgiann of Peabody. Adoring "Nonno" to Nicholas and Gino Bonaventura. Brother of the late Domenic, Joseph, and Paul Bonaventura. Also survived by one brother-in-law and three sisters-in-law in Italy; as well as numerous nieces and nephews in both the US and Italy. He was the former owner of Grippo Shoe Repair, Needham. Funeral Mass in St. Florence Church, 47 Butler Ave., Wakefield, on Tuesday, at 10am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield. For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com