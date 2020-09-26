1/
ANTONIO BONAVENTURA
1922 - 2020
BONAVENTURA, Antonio Of Wakefield, Sept 25. Beloved husband of Rina (Soprano) Bonaventura. Loving father of Giacinta "Gina" Bonaventura of Wakefield and Anthony Bonaventura and his wife Georgiann of Peabody. Adoring "Nonno" to Nicholas and Gino Bonaventura. Brother of the late Domenic, Joseph, and Paul Bonaventura. Also survived by one brother-in-law and three sisters-in-law in Italy; as well as numerous nieces and nephews in both the US and Italy. He was the former owner of Grippo Shoe Repair, Needham. Funeral Mass in St. Florence Church, 47 Butler Ave., Wakefield, on Tuesday, at 10am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield. For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com

Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Florence Church
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
7813349966
Memories & Condolences

