CID, Antonio Of Everett, MA, born on October 16, 1934 in Spain, to the late Herminia Cid-Couzo and the late Manuel Cid, passed away at age 84 on June 8, 2019, after a long illness. Antonio was the beloved husband of Dirce. He was preceded in death by his brother, Juan Cid. Antonio is survived by his daughter, Marize Frontiero; brothers, Manuel Cid and Jose Luis Cid; grandchildren, Scott Goldberg and David Goldberg; and nephews, Manuel Cid and John Cid. Antonio's joy in life was soccer, family, food/wine and most of all his grandchildren. Those who wish may donate in Antonio's name to the at donate3.cancer.org Friends and family can attend a Memorial Mass on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 10 am at Saint Anthony of Padua, 46 Oakes Street, Everett, MA 02149.

Published in The Boston Globe from June 18 to June 19, 2019
