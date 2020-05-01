|
|
COLLIAS, Antonio "Tony" Age 86, of Stoneham, passed away after a brief illness on April 27, 2020. Beloved son of the late George and Lillian (Souliotis) Collias. Beloved husband for 65 years to Eleanor (Tancreto), devoted father of Bruce Collias and his girlfriend Maria Gaeta, and Cheryl Fiorenza. Cherished grandfather of Lisa Collias and her fianc? Steve Comerford, Alessandra Collias and her boyfriend Jaime Aylwin, and Acatochtli Collias. Tony is also survived by several cousins, nieces and nephews. Memorial Services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to will be graciously accepted at giftfunds.stjude.org/AntonioCollias To send a memorial condolence, www.barilefuneral.com or www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome Barile Family Funeral Home
Celebrating Life ~ Sharing Memories
781-438-2280
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020