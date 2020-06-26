|
GROSSI, Antonio G. Of Somerville, June 25. Beloved husband of 49 years to Ilda A. (Ventresca) Grossi. Devoted father of Deborah A. (Grossi) Luciano of North Reading and Jesse A. Grossi of Somerville. Adored grandfather of Michael and Matthew Luciano. Dear brother of Mario Grossi and his wife Maria of Somerville, Amilia (Grossi) Lupi and her late husband Francesco of Italy, Vittorio Grossi of Somerville and the late Florido Grossi and his surviving wife Alba of Sulmona, Italy. Brother-in-law of Maria and the late Nicola Susi of Somerville and Liliana and the late Frank D'Amato of Salem, MA. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours will be held in the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, on Monday, June 29, from 9:30-10:30AM, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Ann Church, 399 Medford Street, Somerville, at 11AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. At the Church's request, to attend the Funeral Mass, all persons must register in advance at: https://www.stsmartinparish.org/register-event In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory can be made to St. Anthony's Shrine Development Office, 100 Arch St., Boston, MA 02110. Services will conclude with entombment in Holy Cross Mausoleum, Malden. Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
