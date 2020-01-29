Boston Globe Obituaries
ANTONIO "TONY" GALBIATI

GALBIATI, Antonio "Tony" Of Winthrop, formerly of East Boston, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on January 28th, 2020. Beloved husband of Maria (Rollero) Galbiati for over 55 years. Devoted father of Giovanna Galbiati and Paul Calder of Saugus, Enrica Lipinski and late husband Brian of Newmarket, NH, Marina Pasquale and husband Maurizio of Everett, Giovanni Galbiati and wife Michelle of Peabody. Dear brother of Francesca and husband Pino and Giulio and wife Antonella of Italy. Loving grandfather of Roman, Gianluca, Sabrina, Sophia and Gabriella. Family and friends will honor Tony's life by gathering at the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, 971 Saratoga Street, EAST BOSTON, MA 02128 on Tuesday, February 4th from 4:00pm to 8:00pm and again on Wednesday morning at 8:30 before leaving in Procession to St. John the Evangelist Church in Winthrop for a Funeral Mass celebrating Tony's life at 10:00am. Services will conclude at the chapel in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Tony was a longtime member of East Boston Kiwanis, serving as Treasurer. He was also a member of East Boston Community Development Corp. and a past member of the Boston School Community. Tony was the former proprietor of Antonio Galbiati, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 2, 2020
