ANTONIO "ANTHONY" GIUNTA

ANTONIO "ANTHONY" GIUNTA Obituary
GIUNTA, Antonio "Anthony" Of Salem, April 30th, age 92, Retired Salem Fire Fighter, beloved husband of the late Marie (Sullivan) Giunta. Anthony is survived by his daughter, Mary Kate Giunta of Boston, his son, John Giunta & his partner, Patricia of Peabody & several nieces, nephews & extended family & friends. He was the brother of the late John Giunta & Joseph Giunta. A Funeral Mass will be held in the future, which all will be invited to attend. Assisting the family with the arrangements is O'Donnell – Cremations – Funerals – Celebrations, 84 Washington Sq. (at Salem Common), SALEM. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Anthony's memory to Discalced Carmelite Nuns, 15 Mt. Carmel Rd., Danvers, MA 01923. Sharing written remembrances and condolences during this time will be essential in helping Anthony's family reminisce, celebrate and heal. We encourage you to share your memories by visiting his eternal tribute at www.odonnellfuneralservice.com www.odonnellfuneralservice.com

Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020
