Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Solimine Funeral Homes
426 Broadway
Lynn, MA 01904
(781) 595-1492
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for ANTONIO MASTRANGELO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANTONIO MASTRANGELO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANTONIO MASTRANGELO Obituary
MASTRANGELO, Antonio Age 86, of Somerville, May 3, 2020. Husband of the late Raffaella (Novia) Mastrangelo, son of the late Rocco Luigi and Maria (Novia) Mastrangelo; father of Rocco "Ronnie" Mastrangelo and his wife Pamela of Sandwich, Maria T. Williams and her husband Ronald J. of Mashpee and Rose A. Mastrangelo of Somerville; stepson of Donata Mastrangelo of Jamaica Plain; brother of Luigi Mastrangelo of Jamaica Plain and the late Ralph and Michael Mastrangelo; grandfather of Danielle Wiener and her husband Seth, Stephen Williams and his wife Carrie, Ronald J. Williams, Jr. and his wife Grace, Angie Baron and her husband William, Anthony Mastrangelo, and Lisa Mastrangelo, all of Cape Cod; great-grandfather of Bryson, Braden, Jakob, Emmie, and Bree Williams, Kayla Wiener, and Ella and William Baron, all of Cape Cod, he also leaves several nieces and nephews. Those who prefer may make donations to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Adhering to the guidelines of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and the CDC, Services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the Solimine Funeral Home, LYNN. Friends are encouraged to leave condolences for the family at www.solimine.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANTONIO's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Solimine Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -