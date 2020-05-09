|
|
MASTRANGELO, Antonio Age 86, of Somerville, May 3, 2020. Husband of the late Raffaella (Novia) Mastrangelo, son of the late Rocco Luigi and Maria (Novia) Mastrangelo; father of Rocco "Ronnie" Mastrangelo and his wife Pamela of Sandwich, Maria T. Williams and her husband Ronald J. of Mashpee and Rose A. Mastrangelo of Somerville; stepson of Donata Mastrangelo of Jamaica Plain; brother of Luigi Mastrangelo of Jamaica Plain and the late Ralph and Michael Mastrangelo; grandfather of Danielle Wiener and her husband Seth, Stephen Williams and his wife Carrie, Ronald J. Williams, Jr. and his wife Grace, Angie Baron and her husband William, Anthony Mastrangelo, and Lisa Mastrangelo, all of Cape Cod; great-grandfather of Bryson, Braden, Jakob, Emmie, and Bree Williams, Kayla Wiener, and Ella and William Baron, all of Cape Cod, he also leaves several nieces and nephews. Those who prefer may make donations to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Adhering to the guidelines of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and the CDC, Services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the Solimine Funeral Home, LYNN. Friends are encouraged to leave condolences for the family at www.solimine.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020