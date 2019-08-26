|
URCIUOLO, Antonio O. Sr. Joined his beloved wife Helen Louise (Stock) Urciuolo in heaven on Friday, August 23. Tony, "Muzzy" was the brother of Marie Capobianco of CT, Elvira Capriccio of Watertown and brother-in-law of Violet Urciuolo of Woburn. Brother of the late Constance Crisafulli, Antoinette Polcari, Joseph, Louis and Domenic Urciuolo. Loving father of David Urciuolo of Natick, Elizabeth Boucher and husband Dennis of Brockton, Linda Garrity and her husband Patrick of Sudbury, Susan Baccari and her husband Stephen of Waltham, Pamela Hurd and her husband Cushing of The Villages, Florida, Ellen Urciuolo of Newton, Terri Rancourt and her husband Douglas of Hopkinton and the late Antonio Urciuolo, Jr. Beloved second father to Elizabeth Jennings and her husband Jerry of Florida. He is also survived by 25 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Visiting Hours in the Brown & Hickey Funeral Home, 36 Trapelo Road, BELMONT, on Wednesday, from 8:00 - 10:00 am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St Luke Church, 132 Lexington Street, Belmont, at 10:30 am. Relatives and friends invited. Interment St. Patrick Cemetery, Watertown. Late U.S. Army Veteran WWII. Online guestbook at www.brownandhickey.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 27, 2019